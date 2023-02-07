BCM secretly buys executive ‘blue light’ vehicle for chief whip
Opposition councillors say move — triggered by unspecified security threat — was illegal
Premium
By Asanda Nini and Aphiwe Deklerk - 07 February 2023
Buffalo City Metro opposition councillors are unhappy about a “top secret” move by the city to buy an executive “blue light” vehicle for council chief whip Sixolisiwe Ntsasela — against the advice of its own legal unit...
