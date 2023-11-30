Eastern Cape ANC wants SA to cut economic ties with Israel
This must be next step after diplomatic break, says Ngcukayitobi
Eastern Cape ANC secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi has called for the country to cut its economic relationship with the state of Israel...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.