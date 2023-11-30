×

Politics

Eastern Cape ANC wants SA to cut economic ties with Israel

This must be next step after diplomatic break, says Ngcukayitobi

By APHIWE DEKLERK - 30 November 2023

Eastern Cape ANC secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi has called for the country to cut its economic relationship with the state of Israel...

