I didn’t know paying fine was admitting guilt, former tavern employee tells court
A former Enyobeni Tavern employee who paid an admission of guilt fine after the deaths of young people and minors at the tavern in Scenery Park in June 2022 has testified that he did not understand he had admitted guilt by paying the fine...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.