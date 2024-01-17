KSD plans to become a metro thwarted
Demarcation board turns down bid to incorporate another town and several wards in Mthatha-based municipality
King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality mayor Nyaniso Nelani’s big dreams of turning his municipality into a metro in two years’ time have come crashing down...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.