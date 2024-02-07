×

Politics

Patriotic Alliance eyes kingmaker role in Eastern Cape

Party gunning for 10% of vote in province, leader Gayton McKenzie says

Premium
By ADRIENNE CARLISLE - 07 February 2024

The Patriotic Alliance has a beady eye on getting at least 10% of the vote in the Eastern Cape in this year’s election, putting it in a “kingmaker position” in the provincial legislature, its leader, Gayton McKenzie, says...

