Politics

IN PICS | EFF supporters flock to Moses Mabhida Stadium for election manifesto launch

By SANDILE NDLOVU - 10 February 2024
An EFF supporter smiles during the party's manifesto launch at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday February 10 ahead of the general elections this year.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

EFF supporters flocked to the party's manifesto launch at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday ahead of this year's general elections. 

TimesLIVE photographer Sandile Ndlovu was there to capture the action.

Supporters of the EFF sing during the party's manifesto launch at Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban on Saturday.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
A man draped in an EFF flag arrives at the party's manifesto launch at Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban, on Saturday ahead of the general elections this year.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Supporters of the EFF flocked to Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday February 10 ahead of the general elections this year.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
EFF supporters during the's party election manifesto launch at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
EFF supporters cheer during the party's election manifesto launch at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday February 10.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
An EFF supporter drinks water during the party's election manifesto launch at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
EFF supporters filled up Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday February 10 for the party's manifesto launch ahead of 2024 general elections.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
An EFF supporter holds a picture of party leader Julius Malema during the election manifesto launch at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

