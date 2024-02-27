Chaos as council fight almost turns to blows
As two councillors almost came to blows on Tuesday, a council meeting meant to vote on a motion to remove Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk was dramatically adjourned. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.