Maimane's BOSA amasses enough signatures to secure spot on all IEC ballots

Maimane's party believed it was premature for the electoral amendment as many voters were unaware of the new signature requirement and reacted with suspicion when asked for their signatures.
“People have never had to do it, therefore the IEC and parliament drafted a law that in practice leaves voters suspicious about the process.”
“Being a new political party has not come without its challenges. Between the government, the IEC and the Constitutional Court, many unnecessary — and some unjust — hurdles have been placed in our path.
“Previously, a new party needed only 1,000 signatures of support to qualify to contest elections. However, the new Electoral Amendment Act has radically hiked this number up in a sinister effort to stymie competition and political choice.”
Despite this setback, Maimane said his party has risen above the obstacle and lives to fight for its stake in the electorate in the polls.
He said since his party had launched a call for candidates to stand for public office under BOSA's banner, it had received hundreds of applications, of which 120 were approved.
“This group has the right blend of skills, experience, diversity and passion to serve the people of South Africa with aplomb in legislatures across the country. We will be submitting 19 lists to the IEC — one national-to-national, nine regional-to-national and nine regional-to-regional.”
Build One South Africa met the IEC requirements at the eleventh hour, making the cut to qualify to contest the upcoming elections nationally and in all nine provinces.
Party leader Mmusi Maimane announced his party amassed 140,000 signatures, more than double that's required by law, and will be delivering them by hand to the IEC.
Maimane said his party's activists, candidates and supporters spent the last four weeks canvassing South Africans for the mandate to stand for election.
“We are grateful to the people of South Africa for giving us this mandate and we will endeavour to run a clean and hopeful campaign to inspire millions of people who are tired of the status quo and want real change.”
BOSA is one of the newly registered political parties which had to meet the requirements of the new electoral laws intended to keep no-hopers off the ballot paper.
The party was in the forefront of those leading the charge against this legislation, criticising it for posing an obstacle for smaller parties. But their urgent application was rejected by the courts.
Maimane said these lists will be available on the IEC's website. He also revealed his party will be announcing its premier candidates soon.
“We are pleased to report that BOSA is represented and fully structured in all nine provinces. In each, the provincial campaign co-ordinators lead hundreds of volunteers who campaign every day — door-to-door, community to community.
“In addition, there are 1,000 'BOSA champs' on the ground daily, strengthening the provincial structures and taking our offer to every community in South Africa.”
On the financial front, the party has also had to make payments to the IEC to contest and run its national campaign, for which the R7m raised in funding from donations will come in handy, Maimane said.
“As required by law, we have disclosed all donations received that exceed R100,000, which is made public each quarter. While we have received a number of donations exceeding that amount, there have been countless more donations which were less than R100,000.
“To date we have raised several million rand in funding, most of which were small donations from ordinary South Africans who believe in the BOSA vision. We will use these funds to run our national election campaign.”
