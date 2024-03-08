Mbeki seemed to have touched a nerve with his remarks as many people voiced their unhappiness with his opinion on social media.
Ex-public protector Madonsela tackles Moeletsi Mbeki’s ‘whites won war, they did not steal land’ remarks
Image: MASI LOSI
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela tackled controversial comments made by political analyst Moeletsi Mbeki on the land debate, in which he said, “there was a war between black and white people and the whites won the war. They did not steal the land. They conquered it”.
Mbeki, who is the chair of South African Institute of International Affairs, made the comments in an interview with Clement Manyathela on 702 radio this week. With the land debate central in South African politics, he ruffled feathers.
Mbeki said white people, through colonialism, won wars against Africans and the prize was control of the land.
“They did not steal; they conquered the land. The land that whites have in South Africa they conquered it. If I give an example, England was conquered in 1066 by a French group called the Normans and they still own the land in England. They did not steal the land from the English, they conquered by force of arms,” he said.
The brother of former president Thabo Mbeki said though the constitution did not permit the system of “conquering” to attain land, western countries used the system to attain land in Africa through wars.
