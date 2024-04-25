Politics

IN PICS | Thabo Mbeki on the campaign trail in Soweto

By Thapelo Morebudi - 25 April 2024
Former president Thabo Mbeki Campaigning in Soweto at Jabulani Mall where he was doing a walkabout.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Former president Thabo Mbeki has returned to the campaign trail in Soweto, making an appearance at Jabulani Mall where he addressed a crowd. This marks Mbeki's first campaign outing in a long time. His presence in Jabavu today may signal a renewed engagement as he promotes the ANC, a shift from his earlier stance in which he expressed scepticism about supporting a party he couldn't fully trust to fulfil its promises.

