Former president Thabo Mbeki has returned to the campaign trail in Soweto, making an appearance at Jabulani Mall where he addressed a crowd. This marks Mbeki's first campaign outing in a long time. His presence in Jabavu today may signal a renewed engagement as he promotes the ANC, a shift from his earlier stance in which he expressed scepticism about supporting a party he couldn't fully trust to fulfil its promises.
IN PICS | Thabo Mbeki on the campaign trail in Soweto
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
