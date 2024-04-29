Mabuyane delivers upbeat Freedom Day message
We do have challenges, but much has been achieved in 30 years of democracy, premier says at celebration in Bhisho
With the Eastern Cape hit almost weekly by protests over service delivery, premier Oscar Mabuyane reflected at the weekend on three decades of democracy, calling for people to be optimistic...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.