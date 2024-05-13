Politics

Fed up BCM residents taking charge where government is failing

Community policing forums, environmental groups, activists fighting for improved services, join hands to bring change

Premium
By APHIWE DEKLERK and SIVENATHI GOSA - 13 May 2024

Failed by the government of the day, fed up residents in different parts of Buffalo City Metro have taken it upon themselves to make a difference in their communities...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

‘I would like to shake hands with Bongani Zungu’: Bernard Parker on the Arena ...
‘Africa keeps getting pushed down’: Botswana president on electricity, new age ...