Series win within grasp
Bok legend Andre Venter looked like a man on a mission when he wheeled into the lobby of the South African team hotel yesterday. The hugely influential former enforcer, who has been using a wheelchair since being diagnosed with a degenerative syndrome of the central nervous system, was the man assigned to hand the players their jerseys ahead of today’s second Test against England.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.