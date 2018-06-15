Series win within grasp

Bok legend Andre Venter looked like a man on a mission when he wheeled into the lobby of the South African team hotel yesterday. The hugely influential former enforcer, who has been using a wheelchair since being diagnosed with a degenerative syndrome of the central nervous system, was the man assigned to hand the players their jerseys ahead of today’s second Test against England.

