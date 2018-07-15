After six hours and 35 minutes of an epic Wimbledon semi-final‚ Kevin Anderson’s team will use every minute to prepare him‚ both mentally and physically for his first final at SW19 on Sunday.

Friday’s 7-6‚ 6-7‚ 6-7‚ 6-4‚ 26-24 win over John Isner was the second longest match in Grand Slam history and the longest match ever played on Centre Court. Anderson‚ 32‚ is now in a race to be ready for the final against Novak Djokovic‚ who beat Rafael Nadal in the other semi-final.

“The most important person on our team right now is the physio‚” Anderson’s coach Brad Stine told the Sunday Times from London. “We are all making sure Kevin is recovering properly –nutrition‚ sleep and hydration are vital.

“We will have a short hit today (Saturday) but the length of Friday’s match is not an advantage. With Rafa and Novak there are no secrets‚ we’ve all seen these guys play a million times. It’s doesn’t matter who it is‚ it’s going to be a huge challenge.”

Stine believes in Anderson’s unfulfilled potential‚ even at the relatively advanced aged of 31 (when they started working together).Anderson has won an ATP title in New York under Stine and now reached his second Grand Slam final following last year’s US Open final appearance.

Stine‚ who coached former World No 1 and Grand Slam winner Jim Courier‚ liked the raw material but has made some technical adjustments to Anderson’s game. He won’t elaborate.

Anderson beat eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer in a five-set quarterfinal thriller on Wednesday before outlasting Isner. Neither opponent’s serve had been broken at the tournament prior to facing Anderson.“We have made a couple of small technical adjustments that have paid big dividends‚” Stine says.

“Tactically we needed a clearer concept of what his best patterns of play are and how he can create positions where he’s forcing guys to play the way he wants them to play and making them deal with him.