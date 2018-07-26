‘Rush Hour’ in Russian dilemma
BSA vows to take action against Funeka’s defiance
Mdantsane veteran Ali “Rush Hour” Funeka has defied Boxing SA by leaving the country to fight in Russia without a clearance. And now the regulatory body has vowed to block his fight on Saturday by communicating with the Russian Boxing Federation and the promoters of the fight. This is the latest instalment in the drawn out saga between the 40-year-old former two-time world champion and boxing authorities.
