Billiat in a class of his own

Amakhosi coach gives thumbs up to star after sterling performances

Khama Billiat at his optimum is the best player in South Africa‚ Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas has said. Billiat showed more signs of his class with a strong second-half performance in Chiefs’ 3-0 MTN8 quarterfinal win against Free State Stars at FNB Stadium on Saturday night. Chiefs’ new signing again combined for a goal deep in injury time‚ this time as the finisher‚ with his old Mamelodi Sundowns front partner Leonardo Castro‚ who this time was the provider.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.