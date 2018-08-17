Boks must pull out all the stops

Championship now losing its spark due to the dominance of All Blacks

By Sunday the tone of the 2018 Rugby Championship will be set and for neutrals everywhere the hope is that it doesn’t follow its usual pattern. What has happened five out of the six years of the tournament is that the All Blacks have taken on the Wallabies in Sydney in the opening game of the tournament.

