Chippa United bank on Tinkler

Ex-SuperSport coach takes Chilli Boys reins after axing of Malesela

Chippa United chief operations officer Lukhanyo Mzinzi is confident new coach Eric Tinkler can take the Chilli Boys to the next level. Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Tinkler, who will arrive in Port Elizabeth to take charge of the side on Thursday evening, was dramatically announced as a replacement for Dan “Dance” Malesela, who was shown the door by the club this week.

