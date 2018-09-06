‘Forlan’ fails to make grade at Galaxy trial

Thabiso “Forlan” Mikaele is back at Tornado after he was rejected by new National First Division side TS Galaxy, where he was on trial last month.

Mikaele told Dispatch that he had signed a three-year deal with an option to renew with the Mpumalanga-based side, but TS Galaxy general manager Luxolo Matikinca labelled his statements as untrue.

“We never signed Forlan. He was on trial at the club, and I heard that he was saying he was signed with us, but that never happened.

“As far as I know he never made the team, because all the [players] registration forms were done by me, and I sent them in August and Forlan was not in the team that time,” said Matikinca.

The former Mthatha Bucks general manager didn’t want to take anything away from the talented striker, and said maybe he didn’t fit in their technical team’s style of play.

“The coaches who make the calls will always look at their style of play they want to employ, and see who fits and who doesn’t.

“So I think that’s the reason he didn’t get signed to the club, otherwise he’s a good player.”

Mikaele, who is already training at Tornado, said after he left Galaxy he went on a trial at Highlands Park where he alleged the PSL club’s officials wanted to skin him alive when it came to his pay cheque.

“At Highlands Park there were politics and we didn’t get along, so I decide to leave. To be frank it was money issues and favouritism.

“They wanted to rob me and that’s why I decided to go back to my team, Tornado.

“They wanted to pay me less than R5,000 and I couldn’t take such an amount while playing at PSL. And they told me I’d play Multichoice with a first team contract, but I couldn’t.”

Mikaele said the reason he left TS Galaxy was because the club boss, Tim Sukazi, who is a well sought after agent, wanted to create space for players that he manages under his company Quality Talent Sports (QTS). “You know he’s an agent right, so he wanted to create space for his own players, so he released me from my contract.

“So I’m back now and I’m taking it like a man, but honestly speaking this was heartbreaking to me actually.

“If I was weak, I’d quit football, but I have to be strong because I love this sport and this is part of it.”