Former president Jacob Zuma’s son‚ Duduzane‚ does not want to testify at the State Capture Inquiry – because he’s facing a corruption case linked to the evidence that implicates him.

Duduzane’s lawyer‚ Dawie Joubert‚ has revealed that he is “so disappointed in being treated in the way that he was treated” in his criminal prosecution for allegedly being involved in an alleged Gupta family bid to bribe former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas.

Duduzane maintains he was unlawfully arrested‚ and says Jonas has not laid any charges against him. Joubert maintains that this is clear evidence that Zuma Junior has been unfairly treated.

But Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo was not convinced.

He pointed out that Duduzane had provided a sworn statement detailing his response to Jonas’s evidence‚ and questioned why he would not be prepared to testify about what he’d previously stated under oath.

“He has told us his version and all that would remain is that he may be asked to help this commission to establish the truth‚” Zondo said.

“I’m just concerned that in these circumstances‚ if he would have a lawful reason to refuse if he would be summoned to appear before the commission…