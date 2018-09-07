'There was no shock or anything like that in the camp‚' says Boks captain Kolisi

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi says he is not surprised by the unexpected changes that were made by Australia coach Michael Cheika ahead of their Rugby Championship clash at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on Saturday.

Cheika stunned rugby fans here when he dropped the highly experienced Bernard Foley to the bench and opted for Kurtley Beale as playmaker.

Kolisi said it was clear that Cheika intends to use an attacking game plan as the Australians will be looking for their first win in the Rugby Championship after back-to-back defeats to New Zealand.

“Putting Beale there in the place of Foley clearly shows that they want to attack us‚” said Kolisi.

“We know they are a good attacking side and they are also very good at the breakdown with some of the best players.

"It is going to be an interesting match for both teams‚ but we are ready and looking forward to the challenge.”

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus also made six changes with the notable elevation of flyhalf Elton Jantjies to the starting line-up in the place of struggling Handrè Pollard.