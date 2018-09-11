Kaizer Chiefs will extend their winless run to six games if they do not claim victory away at Cape Town City on Saturday‚ but fans of the ailing Soweto giants have endured this pain before in recent times.

Chiefs have made a difficult start to the new campaign under coach Giovanni Solinas‚ with just a single victory in eight matches and none in their last five.

Confirmation from chairman Kaizer Motaung last week that the Italian was by no means the club’s first choice for the post‚ and that they had rather hoped to bring in their former boss Stuart Baxter or at least two other tacticians instead‚ will not fill Chiefs fans with much confidence either.

But this poor run is nothing new for a side battling to restore former glories and three times in the last two years they have had worse periods.

Chiefs went seven games without a win between March and April 2016‚ part of a run that included just a single victory (against University of Pretoria) in 12 games.

Worse was to follow when the following season they went eight games without a win between October and December 2016‚ before the run was finally broken by a fortunate 3-2 home success over Polokwane City in which Willard Katsande scored an injury-time winner.