Pollard in the frame for Westpac

Bok rotation continues amid fitness concerns over Mbonambi’s fitness

Handrè Pollard is expected to return to the Springboks’ starting lineup and face the All Blacks at Westpac Stadium on Saturday as part of coach Rassie Erasmus’ rotation policy. Erasmus gave the strongest indication yet that the Bulls pivot could start against the New Zealanders in this Rugby Championship showdown with Elton Jantjies, who started in the loss to Australia in Brisbane last weekend, dropping to the bench.

