Banyana to fire on all cylinders

Ellis is confident the South Africans will give Champs their best shot

The Cosafa Women’s Championship bursts into action on Wednesday with a determined Banyana Banyana beginning the defence of their title against Madagascar at Wolfson Stadium. The leading 12 nations from Southern, Central and East Africa will pit their skills against each during a three-group tournament which runs until September 22.

