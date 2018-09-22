Bidvest Wits could have been “well away” at the top of the Premier Soccer League standings but failure to score in their last two matches has seen them spurn the chance to open up an early lead‚ says coach Gavin Hunt.

The 2017 champions looked well in command from the start against Polokwane City on Friday night and were then handed more of an advantage when the visitors had Salulani Phiri sent off for a horror tackle on midfielder Thabang Monare‚ as early as the 21st minute of the match at the Bidvest Stadium.

But even down to 10 men for 70 minutes of the game‚ Polokwane provided stout resistance and grabbed their only real chance of the night as skipper Jabu Maluleke hit a superb 75th-minute free kick home for the only goal of the match.

“It is a hell of a disappointing‚” said Hunt after another 90 minutes without a goal for the league leaders‚ who last week were held goalless at struggling Maritzburg United.

“The last two games gave us a chance to open up a gap but we could have played for another five games like this and still not scored.”

Hunt said his players were still in a learning phase and added that poor passing on the edge of the opponent’s penalty box had caused the setback.

“There are many new faces in the team. The final ball’s got to be better‚ it was dreadful tonight. We couldn’t play the final ball‚” Hunt said.

“Both games we should have won by a country mile but we didn’t because our final ball was bad. Final ball‚ that’s all it is.

“We got around the back of them so many times but were let down by the passing. It’s very disappointing to play two teams like that and only get one point out of six.

“We need to be playing better. You get so many opportunities in and around the edge of the box you’ve got to score.”

Hunt said the situation was concerning.

“I’m worried when we are top of the league and we should have been six or seven points gone. We’ve lost twice at home now already this season. Of course‚ I’m worried‚” he said.