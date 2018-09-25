Border’s gallant fightback in vain
Despite Xenxe’s brave all-round effort, Gauteng sneak in at the death
A brilliant all-round performance from Border youngster Bamanye Xenxe was just not enough to see them over the line as they fell to a three- wicket defeat against the Central Gauteng Lions in a thrilling Africa Cup T20 final at Buffalo Park on Monday. First Xenxe saved Border’s batting effort, arriving at the crease with the top order in a shambles on 67/7 and guided the team to a defendable 130 all out, thanks to an unbeaten 51 off 34 balls (3x4; 2x6).
