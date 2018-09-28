Bok Notshe’s time to shine
Rampaging No 8’s skills set in position needed by the team, says Erasmus
Rampaging Stormers eighthman Sikhumbuzo Notshe has a golden chance to lay down a marker in Test rugby when he makes his run-on debut for the Springboks against Australia in Port Elizabeth on Saturday. Notshe gets his opportunity to shine because regular number eight, Warren Whitely, has been ruled out of the crunch Rugby Championship clash at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium by a groin strain.
