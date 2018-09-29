Gym boss hangs up gear in style

Legendary Alphendale bodybuilding trainer Pretorius calls time after 30 years with drawcard tournament

After 30 years of producing world-class bodybuilders, some of who have gone on to win World Championships abroad, Elwin Pretorius is finally hanging up his training gear in style on Saturday. Pretorius, 57, from Alphendale, will host the 30th annual “Mr and Miss Physique Bodybuilding Championships” at the Billy Francis Hall in Buffalo Flats in East London – before signing off.

