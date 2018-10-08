East Londoner Bruce Viaene ranked third at Waveski World Champs

Now he has set his heart on bettering his ranking in 2020 championships

He has chased waves for as long as he can remember, and now East London’s Bruce Viaene, 30, has been ranked third in the world at the 2018 Waveski World Championships in Spain.

