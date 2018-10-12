SABC blackout for Bafana tie

National broacaster hits out at association after talks for new deal stall

South African soccer lovers face the threat of yet another Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana blackout after it emerged on Thursday that the SABC and the SA Football Association’s strained partnership has broken down. Safa shocked the soccer-mad public with a strongly worded statement that said “all future international football matches involving national teams will not be broadcast on any SABC platforms”.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.