Kaizer Chiefs' star midfielder Lebogang Manyama involved in car accident

Kaizer Chiefs' star midfielder Lebogang Manyama was involved in car accident while driving home from the club's training session in Naturena‚ south of Johannesburg‚ on Tuesday.

Chiefs confirmed that Manyama was rushed to hospital for examinations and X-rays and was treated for minor injuries to his knee and elbow before he was discharged.

“Manyama will be assessed further by the doctors to determine the extent of the injuries and advise when he will be fit to train again‚” said the Chiefs statement.

He is likely to miss the club's opening Telkom Knockout clash against Black Leopards at FNB Stadium on Sunday.

The midfielder joined Amakhosi as a free agent in August after his contract with Turkish club Konyaspor was terminated.