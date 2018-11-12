Centurians steer Proteas to victory
Du Plessis and Miller on song as SA win by 40 runs against Australia
South Africa’s Faf du Plessis celebrates after reaching his century during the third ODI against Australia at Blundstone Arena, Hobart on Sunday. The visitors clinched the series 2-1. Picture
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.