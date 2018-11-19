Caster Semenya cleaned up at the recent SA Sports Awards‚ but the IAAF world governing body couldn’t place her among the top-five finalists for its Female World Athlete of the Year.

The IAAF on Monday announced the shortlist of five‚ one of whom will be named the winner at the body’s awards ceremony in Monaco on December 4.

Semenya‚ the Diamond League and Continental Cup 800m champion this year‚ ran the fourth-fastest 800m of all time and also enjoyed top-10 rankings in the 1500m and 400m.

She took the 800m and 1500m double at the Commonwealth Games and the 800m and 400m double at the African championships.

But her feats didn’t convince the IAAF‚ which wants to introduce regulations for athletes with hyperandrogenism which would require Semenya to take medication to lower naturally occurring higher levels of testosterone.

Semenya has challenge the move at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland.

Semenya had been among the IAAF’s 10 nominees named last month‚ with a ballot deciding the five finalists.

A public vote counted 25%‚ the IAAF council 50% and “the IAAF Family” 25%.

Her omission leaves long-jumper Luvo Manyonga as the last SA athlete in with a shout‚ although the Male Athlete short list is likely to be named on Tuesday.

Semenya won three of the major awards at the SA Sports Awards last weekend.

The IAAF's five finalists are:

Dina Asher-Smith (Britain‚ sprinter)‚ Beatrice Chepkoech (Kenya‚ steeplechase)‚ Caterine Ibarguen (Colombia‚ horizontal jumps)‚ Shaunae Miller-Uibo (Bahamas‚ sprinter)‚ Nafissatou Thiam (Belgium‚ heptathlon & high jump).