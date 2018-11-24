Fojela hits impressive milestone
Border pace spearhead plays in his 92nd first class match
There was a special moment for Border pace spearhead Phaphama Fojela during the first day of Border’s Cricket SA three day cup match against North West on Thursday, when he reached the superb milestone of 250 first class wickets. Fojela, who is playing in his 92nd first class match, had picked up 247 wickets at an impressive average of 21.
