Corporate to chip in on Banyana Banyana's victory, Twitter reacts

By Odwa Mjo - 30 November 2018
Private companies are stepping up to increase Banyana Banyana sponsorships after a public outcry over their low pay compared with Bafana Bafana.
Twitter has applauded Sasol's offer to pay bonuses to South Africa's women's footballers, Banyana Banyana, who have reached the final of the African Women Cup of Nations. 

The team's success at the tournament raised questions about the disparity of payment with the men's national team, Bafana Bafana. The women earn a great deal less for each match. 

Sasol will pay each Banyana Banyana player a once-off bonus of R160,000 if they win the cup against Nigeria on Saturday. This was announced by Sasol's Brenda Mopeli in an interview on SA FM on Thursday evening. 

Sasol will pay each player R115,000 if Banyana Banyana lose the final. 

Banyana Banyana beat Mali 2-0 in the semifinals of the tournament on Tuesday, a result that qualified the team for the 2019 Women's World Cup in France.

Insurance company Mi-Way is interested in sponsoring the team in the build-up to the World Cup in France, pledging to give R100,000.

Twitter gave Sasol a thumbs-up for sticking with Banyana Banyana through thick and thin: 

