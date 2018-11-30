Corporate to chip in on Banyana Banyana's victory, Twitter reacts
Twitter has applauded Sasol's offer to pay bonuses to South Africa's women's footballers, Banyana Banyana, who have reached the final of the African Women Cup of Nations.
The team's success at the tournament raised questions about the disparity of payment with the men's national team, Bafana Bafana. The women earn a great deal less for each match.
Sasol will pay each Banyana Banyana player a once-off bonus of R160,000 if they win the cup against Nigeria on Saturday. This was announced by Sasol's Brenda Mopeli in an interview on SA FM on Thursday evening.
Sasol will pay each player R115,000 if Banyana Banyana lose the final.
#SAfmSportOn with @ThabisoMosia, @SasolSA Brand Specialist Brenda Mopeli: Each #Banyana player will get a total of R160 000 bonus fee for finishing 1st, R115 000 if they finish second. The financial commitment was made by both us and @SAFA_net. #BusinessOfSport #Thursdays— SAfmRadio ? (@SAfmRadio) November 29, 2018
Banyana Banyana beat Mali 2-0 in the semifinals of the tournament on Tuesday, a result that qualified the team for the 2019 Women's World Cup in France.
Insurance company Mi-Way is interested in sponsoring the team in the build-up to the World Cup in France, pledging to give R100,000.
Twitter gave Sasol a thumbs-up for sticking with Banyana Banyana through thick and thin:
@SasolSA is it possible for a person to be proud of a company? Because I am so proud of Sasol for believing in the vision and backing it with Action. @Banyana_Banyana are #Limitless— Thato Andile Majola (@ThatoMajola) November 29, 2018
Well done Banyana but I think a lot of sports could have done that with the continued funding of @SasolSA - how many years before this result? A good result yes BUT also proof that investment in sport and overnight success/expectations aren’t related. #banyana #sasol #sevenyears— Kristen KP Paton (@KristenPaton8) November 28, 2018
This is a first in the history of woman's football. Sasol really is doing well but I think we can all agree that this is waaaay too low. @Banyana_Banyana deserves to be paid much more than this for their achievements. #PayBanyana pic.twitter.com/qJI5xn51aY— palo. (@ThisIsPalo) November 28, 2018
More needs to be done for our ladies, it's a shame that SAFA doesn't value women's football as much as men. Even though Bafana Bafana perform badly we still don't praise our ladies who does much more than Bafana . Let's praise Sasol for supporting Banyana— kabelo Nkadimeng (@kabelonkadis) November 28, 2018
Thank you so much Sasol for supporting them ladies. Your support is truly a blessing for them. I wish @OfficialPSL can take women's football serious and each PSL club to have a women's club.— Mluvo Trent Nowewe (@Mluvo_Trent) November 27, 2018
Sasol was there for Banyana when it wasn't fashionable. I'd like to see more companies getting on board and supporting them.— Major 2 (@owasendle) November 27, 2018
Thank you for sticking with Banyana.. sasol has been amazing for more than a decade being a sponsor many thanks.. u guys never stopped believing— G.S Maku (@gopolang6) November 30, 2018
Fantastic how Sasol has always backed Banyana and Women’s football in SA! https://t.co/a30YKzVXVv— Philasande Sixaba (@psixaba) November 27, 2018