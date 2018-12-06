Final hurrah in glory hunt at Bay
Baroka can carve a niche of history by beating Bucs in knockout showdown
Baroka are on the verge of making history by winning their first-ever piece of silverware in the Telkom Knockout final this weekend.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.