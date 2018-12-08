The return of Ernst Middendorp as head coach at Kaizer Chiefs came as an appointment out of left field that drew mostly negative reactions from Amakhosi fans … and rewinds the clock some 12 years.

This time in 2006 Middendorp was coach at Chiefs and Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic was in his first stint at Orlando Pirates‚ but while the return of the latter to the Buccaneers last year was largely hailed as a coup‚ the German coach is unlikely to get the same positive response.

Much has to do with what the pair have achieved since they both left their respective Soweto giants within weeks of each other in early 2007.

While Middendorp has hopped from job to job‚ including at five more teams in the Premier Soccer League‚ Sredojevic found notable success in club football in Ethiopia with St George‚ and then excelled with the Rwanda and Uganda national sides. He led the latter to an unexpected Nations Cup finals appearance after a barren run of nearly 40 years.

Therein lies the difference. One is viewed as a coach reaching his peak‚ while the other‚ rightly or wrongly‚ has left his best days behind him.