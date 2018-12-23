Kane and Son rip Everton apart as Spurs hit six

Tottenham Hotspur showed the Premier League title race might not be just a two-horse affair with a hugely impressive 6-2 win at Everton on Sunday with Harry Kane and Son Heung-min both scoring twice.

Everton took the lead in the 21st minute when Dominic Calvert-Lewin pulled the ball back to Theo Walcott who turned it past Hugo Lloris.

After Calvert-Lewin had a header harshly ruled out, Spurs drew level from an awful mix-up between Everton keeper Jordan Pickford and defender Kurt Zouma with South Korean Son doing well from a tight angle to curl the ball into the unguarded goal.

Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs grabbed the lead in the 35th minute when Dele Alli drilled home the ball after Son's shot was parried by Pickford.

Three minutes before the break, the visitors made it 3-1 when a Kieran Trippier free kick flew out off the post straight to Kane who gleefully converted.

Christian Eriksen made it 41 in the 48th minute when Kane's shot was blocked by Seamus Coleman and the Dane showed great technique as he drove the ball past Pickford from 20 metres out.

Everton responded though, three minutes later, with Gylfi Sigurdsson cutting across the edge of the area and reversing a shot into the bottom corner.

Any hope of an Everton revival was short-lived however as substitute Erik Lamela slipped in the superb Son who confidently drove past Pickford to make it 5-2.

The irrepressible Son then created the sixth, with his perfectly delivered cross from the left met with a textbook finish by the sliding Kane.