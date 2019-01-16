‘Nomeva’ fight dispute takes twist
The contract row involving Xolisani “Nomeva” Ndongeni in the US took another twist after his US manager Luis Tapia claimed the boxer still has a promotional contract with Banner Promotions (BP) that blocks him from getting fights from other promoters.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.