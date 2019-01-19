Banyana Banyana narrowly go down to the Netherlands in Cape Town

Banyana Banyana had a taste of what to expect at the Fifa Women’s World Cup when they lost 2-1 to European champions the Netherlands in an entertaining clash at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

The fixture was played in honour of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and saw African Women’s Player of the Year Thembi Kgatlana net for South Africa after Sherida Spitse and Vivianne Miedema had made the most of a bright start from the visitors.

Banyana were poor in the opening 20 minutes but improved as the game went on and given the balance of play probably deserved a draw against the side ranked seventh in the world and packed with star quality.

It was an excellent test of what the side will face at the World Cup in France from June 7-July 7, and once they got over their initial nerves in front of a crowd of some 16,000, there was plenty to suggest they will be competitive at the global showpiece event.

Banyana coach Desiree Ellis stuck with her tried and trusted combination as Kgatlana, Linda Motlhalo and Refiloe Jane all started, with the Jermaine Seoposenwe leading the line.