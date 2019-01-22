Despite a punishing travel schedule that took the Blitzboks from Cape Town‚ to Joburg‚ on to Sydney and then to Auckland and finally Hamilton‚ which lasted nearly 40 hours‚ they have a no excuse mentality.

The journey to reach the third leg of the HSBC World Sevens Series is a long one‚ but the next step for the team to start its climb up the standings after a mediocre start to the campaign.

Last year the Sydney tournament was the first of the two tournaments on the Australasian leg‚ but this year it’s the second stop‚ meaning the Blitzboks had that much further to go initially.

“This is a tough schedule‚ which includes an extra four hours from Sydney to Auckland and then two hours on a bus from Auckland to Hamilton‚” coach Neil Powell said.

“It will be a challenge to recover in time as we travel over two more time zones‚ but when the NZ leg was in Wellington we did it this way around and were successful.

"So we aren’t making excuses. In fact‚ we've dubbed this tour the ‘no excuses tour.’