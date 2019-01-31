Jomo fancies his Cup chances after 'big boys' bow out

National First Division (NFD) teams have knocked out four Premier Soccer League teams in this year's Nedbank Cup.

One of them is Jomo Cosmos, who beat Baroka 1-0 in Limpopo on Tuesday to advance to the last 16 of the competition.

The defending champions, Free State Stars, were beaten by Richards Bay at home in the first round of the competition.

Ezenkosi boss Jomo Sono will now rather avoid the tough remaining sides and get a favourable draw to increase their chances of progressing further.