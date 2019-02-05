Sipamla relishes SA debut

Fast bowler’s 0/23 laid basis for Proteas’ T20 win

The Proteas have a rough diamond with an abundance of talent in unassuming Lutho Sipamla and he has the potential to develop into a world star in coming years. The 20-year-old fast bowler from Port Elizabeth made his debut in the T20 win over Pakistan at the Bullring on Sunday when he was introduced into the attack with South Africa’s frontline bowlers struggling.