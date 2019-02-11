After dropping two crucial points that could have strengthened their ambitions to win the league title this season‚ Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic admitted that they were not at their best in the 1-1 draw against Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

In a match they were expected to dominate after winning the three previous clashes against Chiefs‚ Pirates were rescued by Thembinkosi Lorch’s 80th minute equaliser to earn their ninth draw of the season in the 19 league matches they have played.

The draw‚ a second one in a row after gaining the same result against Baroka FC last month‚ does not help Pirates as they remain four points behind leaders Bidvest Wits‚ who had earlier in the day done the Buccaneers and Mamelodi Sundowns a huge favour when they lost 2-1 away to Highlands Park.

But the Pirates coach admitted that his team‚ which only started to test Soweto derby debutant Daniel Akpeyi in Chiefs goals in the last 20 minutes‚ were always chasing shadows in this match and never got to execute what they had planned to do.