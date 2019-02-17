Thando Mngomeni will be thrust back into the national limelight on Sunday when he headlines The Magic side against Kaizer Chiefs in their Nedbank Cup Last 16 clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Mngomeni recently returned from a five-year self-imposed exile from football‚ admitting he had fallen out of love with the sport after an excellent top-flight career that saw him turn out for SuperSport United‚ Mamelodi Sundowns‚ Santos and Bidvest Wits‚ as well as two seasons with Swedish side Helsingborgs.

Having turned 36 on Monday‚ he is now back in the game in a new role‚ that of mentor for The Magic’s young and highly-promising group of players.

"I took five years off football to concentrate on my personal life‚” Mngomeni says.

“I don't think I had the passion anymore‚ I had been a professional since I was 16. But I am slowly regaining my love for the game.