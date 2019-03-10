Kaizer Chiefs scramble unconvincing win, piling pressure on Maritzburg

Dumisani Zuma's 50th-minute strike earned Kaizer Chiefs a somewhat unconvincing 1-0 Absa Premiership victory against Maritzburg United at FNB Stadium on Saturday evening.

Desperate, last-placed Maritzburg, had they had any real confidence and rhythm, might have capitalised on a Chiefs who sat too deep in the first half.

United, despite two wins from four under new coach Eric Tinkler coming into the game, had no such belief.

That seemed the biggest factor in the result, as a disjointed Chiefs, who did improve and put together a more coherent, structured attack in the second half, somewhat stumbled to this victory.

The first half was something of an abortion for Chiefs - perhaps their worst half so far under Ernst Middendorp.

Whatever the plan was, it was hard to see. Amakhosi could barely consistently string a pass together.