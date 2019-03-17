Senegal star Sadio Mane scores again as Liverpool beat Fulham to go top

Liverpool's livewire Sadio Mane scored one goal and played a crucial part in the other as they reclaimed the Premier League's top spot with a scrappy 2-1 win at second bottom Fulham on Sunday.

It had looked like being a frustrating day for Juergen Klopp's side after Mane's opener was cancelled out by Ryan Babel following a mistake by Virgil van Dijk, but substitute James Milner slotted home an 81st-minute penalty to take the points.

Liverpool have 76 points from 31 games, two more than champions Manchester City who have a game in hand.

Fulham have 17 points and a mountain to climb if they are to avoid almost certain relegation from the top flight.

Mane scored his ninth league goal in as many games when he fired the visitors into a 26th-minute lead with a classy finish which typified Liverpool's attacking mentality under Klopp.