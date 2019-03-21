Stormers coach Robbie Fleck will give experienced lock Eben Etzebeth as long as possible to be fit to face the Hurricanes in Wellington on Saturday.

Etzebeth was named in a starting lineup that showed three changes from the team that beat the Jaguares 35-8 at Newlands last week‚ but still has one final hurdle to clear before being passed fit.

Etzebeth came through four of his concussion protocols after a heavy knock against the Jaguares during last week’s win at Newlands. But he didn’t pass his fifth test on Thursday and will have another test on Friday to see if he has improved.

“We will give Eben another chance to pass his fifth protocol on Friday‚ but he has been looking good in training this week‚” Fleck said from Wellington.

“If he doesn’t go well tomorrow JD Schickerling will start and Salmaan Moerat will come on to the bench.

“It’s not risky because we have followed all the protocols and we have had an extra day to prepare because we played last Friday.

“We’ll make the best medical decision. Eben is keen to play obviously‚ but we will never put the player at risk.

"We are following the medical advice‚ how the player is feeling and the protocols. If he doesn’t pass his test on Friday‚ he doesn’t pass‚ and we have other plans in place.

“Training has gone really well this week‚ despite hanging on for Eben. All the locks have participated and they are prepared for the game.”