Such has been the inconsistency of the teams at the top of the table that the form side in the Absa Premiership over the last six matches has been seventh-placed Kaizer Chiefs.

But it is still likely they have left themselves with too much to do in the push for the league title‚ lying a full seven points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns and having played a game more than the defending champions.

With just six games to go‚ Chiefs’ marked improvement under coach Ernst Middendorp will likely get them a top four finish at best in what has been another season of turmoil at Naturena.

Chiefs and Polokwane City are the only unbeaten sides in their previous six matches‚ while they have also scored the joint most number of goals‚ 10.

“The chance‚ had we won (against SuperSport United)‚ would have been a lot bigger to come a lot closer but at the same time you know Orlando Pirates has to go to Black Leopards and you are not winning there easily‚” Middendorp said after Friday's 1-1 draw at SuperSport.

“Orlando Pirates must still play Bidvest Wits and if I’m not mistaken Orlando Pirates must still play Mamelodi Sundowns.”