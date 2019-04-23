Pap, chicken feet and curry: Caster Semenya's recipe for victory

In case you have ever wondered how athlete and double Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya always emerges a winner in all her races: she has revealed her recipe. It's pap, chicken feet and curry, served on an enamel plate. And her followers are here for it.

Semenya took to Twitter on Monday to share with her 184,000 followers that apart from lots of training, she charges up with nutritious food when preparing for her races. The picture is captioned "That's how you level up for nationals".